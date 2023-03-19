TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $230.33 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $230.33 million and approximately $20.38 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,614,262 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,439,943 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

