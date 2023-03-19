TerraClassicUSD Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11.28 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $231.30 million and $11.28 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 4% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00062813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000791 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001508 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,604,320 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,423,123 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars.

