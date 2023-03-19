Telemus Capital LLC Sells 84,656 Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 84,656 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 2.75% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 398,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 477,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 102,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 60,846 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKCC opened at $3.39 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $246.01 million, a PE ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.

