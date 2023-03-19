Telemus Capital LLC Sells 31,031 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 31,031 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.71. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.