Telemus Capital LLC Sells 222 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.0 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $168.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.