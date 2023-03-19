Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,053 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

