Telemus Capital LLC Sells 159 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $188.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Articles

