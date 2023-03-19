Telemus Capital LLC Sells 159 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CDW Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $188.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.86.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.
CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.
CDW Profile
CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDW (CDW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.