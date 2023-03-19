Telemus Capital LLC Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of V opened at $217.39 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.62 and a 200-day moving average of $208.33.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

About Visa

Get Rating

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

