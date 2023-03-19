Telemus Capital LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.67.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

