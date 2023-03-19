Telemus Capital LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.48 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $20.14.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

