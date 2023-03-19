Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,633,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,494,000 after buying an additional 350,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,116,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 191,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 542,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.05%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

