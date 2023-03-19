Telemus Capital LLC Buys 113 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,369,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $237.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.28 and its 200-day moving average is $246.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

