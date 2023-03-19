Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 17,202 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWF opened at $233.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.