Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. 4,673,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,436. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Articles

