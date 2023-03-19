Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,531 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. InMode comprises about 2.2% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of InMode worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INMD. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in InMode by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in InMode by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of INMD stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.86. 1,585,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,653. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $42.46.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

