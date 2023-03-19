Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,756,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,588. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average of $150.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

