Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares during the period. Dutch Bros makes up approximately 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

NYSE:BROS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.15. 1,397,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,089. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

