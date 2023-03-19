T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.