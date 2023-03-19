Systelligence LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Systelligence LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,104 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $30.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

