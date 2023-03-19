Systelligence LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Systelligence LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,606 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,231,000 after purchasing an additional 830,345 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 409,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,003,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

