Systelligence LLC Has $12.97 Million Stock Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Systelligence LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the period. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF comprises about 3.4% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned about 1.50% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 71.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of ONEY stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.35.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

