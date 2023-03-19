Systelligence LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Systelligence LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.2% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after buying an additional 446,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after buying an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $132.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average is $138.34. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

