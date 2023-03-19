Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. Sysco’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
