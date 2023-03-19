Synapse (SYN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $192.93 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Synapse has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00003927 BTC on major exchanges. Synapse has a total market cap of $192.93 million and $22.22 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

