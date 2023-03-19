Symbol (XYM) Price Tops $0.0369 on Exchanges

Symbol (XYM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Symbol has a market capitalization of $205.86 million and approximately $632,484.79 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Symbol has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

