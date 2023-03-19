Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Plans Dividend of $0.31

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sydbank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Sydbank A/S Stock Performance

Sydbank A/S stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Sydbank A/S has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Sydbank A/S Company Profile

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. It offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions.

