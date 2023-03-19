SushiSwap Price Tops $1.26 on Top Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00004448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $280.01 million and approximately $34.03 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

