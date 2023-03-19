Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.20

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Supply Network’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Supply Network Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gregory Forsyth 11,561,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Supply Network

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

