SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 75,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,707. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

