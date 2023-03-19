Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SLF opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

