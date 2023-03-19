Stonnington Group LLC Sells 720 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $413.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.01. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $507.71.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

