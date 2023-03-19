Stonnington Group LLC Sells 242 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 0.9% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

NYSE:SYK opened at $274.44 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.