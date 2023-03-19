Stonnington Group LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $257.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.00. The company has a market cap of $635.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.32.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

