Stonnington Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Eaton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $160.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average of $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

