Stonnington Group LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,099 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 1.2% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $143.87 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.06. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

