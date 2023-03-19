Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stonnington Group LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $650,546,000 after buying an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after buying an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,031,000 after buying an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

NYSE LOW opened at $197.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

