Stonnington Group LLC Buys 2,650 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $136.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.82 and a 200-day moving average of $134.81. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

