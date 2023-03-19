Stolper Co Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stolper Co cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,305 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after buying an additional 1,851,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after buying an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after buying an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. 58,728,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,633,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

