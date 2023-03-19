StockNews.com Lowers Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $484.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 1,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at $246,442.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 84.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

