StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

QURE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $135,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,069.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $135,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,069.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,919 shares of company stock valued at $261,748 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 104.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 19.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in uniQure by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

