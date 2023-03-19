StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Powell Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Powell Industries stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.69 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $3,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 79,981 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,629,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

