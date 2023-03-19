StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

PRFT opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. Perficient has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $116.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 160,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,530 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

