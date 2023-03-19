StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FFWM. Piper Sandler lowered First Foundation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,383,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,838. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $428.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $276,774.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 620,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,830 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

