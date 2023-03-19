StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FPI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NYSE FPI opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $524.92 million, a P/E ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 150.01%.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,170.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,795.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $313,060 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $423,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

