StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $200.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.80 and its 200 day moving average is $193.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $243.79.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Equifax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

