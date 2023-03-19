StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $206.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $209.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,147 shares of company stock worth $58,743,929. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Further Reading

