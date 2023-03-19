StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.95%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

