StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.33. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 89,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

