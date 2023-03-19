StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMSGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.33. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 89,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

