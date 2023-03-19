StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Weyco Group Stock Up 2.6 %
WEYS stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.88.
Weyco Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group
About Weyco Group
Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.
