StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Weyco Group Stock Up 2.6 %

WEYS stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group

About Weyco Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.