StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of WFC opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.